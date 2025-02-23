Former Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Munger Passes Away at 30

Former Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Munger, a defensive tackle who won a national championship with the team in 2014, has died. He was 30 years old.

Munger’s mother announced her son’s passing on Instagram.

As of this writing, no official cause of death has been given.

Munger recorded five tackles in 21 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. His career ended in 2016 due to a blood clot issue that has also sidelined him in his freshman year. Munger, a four-star in-state recruit from Shaker Heights, Ohio, flashed considerable potential and seemed poised to play an even more significant role in 2016. Munger’s untimely death is the second such tragedy to befall Ohio State just this month.

On February 11, Ben Christman, who began his career with Ohio State, died of natural causes one day before his 22nd birthday.