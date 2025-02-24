Former Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Player Steve Toyloy Dead at 37

Former Cincinnati Bearcat Steve Toyloy has died, the school announced on social media. He was 37 years old.

“Cincinnati basketball mourns the loss of Steve Toyloy, a Bearcat from 2008 to 2010,” the men’s basketball team’s account posted on X. “Our thoughts are with Steve’s family, teammates, and all who knew him.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Toyloy played with the Bearcats in his junior and senior seasons. In 67 games, he averaged 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game.

After college, Toyloy took his talents worldwide, playing in Turkey, Brazil, and Malaysia. He had a banner year in 2019 when he became the MVP of the Malaysian League.