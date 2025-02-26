American pro surfer Makai McNamara was placed under a medically induced coma for three days following a severe wipeout at Hawaii’s dangerous Banzai Pipeline.

McNamara suffered a loss of consciousness this past Sunday while riding a massive wave in the Banzai Pipeline – one of the most dangerous surf breaks in the world. A group of surfers, lifeguards, and other bystanders help return his body safely to shore, where he temporarily regained consciousness.

Eli Olson, a friend of the professional surfer, called the incident a “freak accident” and estimated McNamara had been underwater for two minutes before being rescued.

“It was just a bad wave, kind of a freak accident, and he went head first into the reef,” Olson told Island News.

“He was underwater for close to two minutes before I got to him. First thing, I just wanted to, like, keep his head above water so he didn’t take more water in,” Olson said. “I gave him a couple [of] breaths. Try to give him a couple [of] compressions.”

“We’re getting hit by waves out here. We’re getting kind of recycled in the waves, and then we got him in life first, did another round of CPR compressions, and he started coughing up water,” he added.

According to Fox News, McNamara later regained consciousness before being transported to “a local hospital where medical personnel placed him in an induced coma for three days.”

The surfer’s father, Liam McNamara, said his son was “on his road to recovery” 24 hours after the incident.

“It’s been 24 hours since the incident, and he’s on his road to recovery,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “He feels your energy. He feels your love. He feels your positive vibes, and we appreciate each and every one of you for your support.”

“I thank the lifeguards and everybody who helped, so many people. Thank you so much for helping save my son,” Liam continued. “The next two days, he’ll be here in the hospital, and we just need the continued prayers and positive energy. Makai’s a strong young man, and he’s going to get through this.”

