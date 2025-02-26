Secretary of State Marco Rubio is moving to deny visas for transgender athletes in compliance with President Donald Trump’s directives.

Rubio’s State Department issued a directive on February 24 placing a “permanent fraud bar” on applicants who “misrepresent” their sex while applying for a visa to enter the U.S. to compete in sports.

“In cases where applicants are suspected of misrepresenting their purpose of travel or sex, you should consider whether this misrepresentation is material such that it supports an ineligibility finding,” Rubio’s directive reads, according to the Guardian.

Trump signed an executive order early this month to ban transgender athletes from playing in women’s and girl’s sports in the U.S.

Trump also said that he would deny visas for transgender athletes who hope to compete in the coming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

When he signed the order, Trump noted that “the war on women’s sports is over.”

It isn’t clear how many transgender athletes intend to compete in the 2028 games, but one controversial athlete has already hinted about competing in the next games.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif ripped through all competitors at last year’s games in Paris. But recently, Khelif vowed to continue to compete internationally despite the controversy.

“I have fought through every setback, every false accusation, every attempt to erase me. And I have won. Each obstacle has only strengthened my resolve. I will continue to compete with honour and integrity,” Khelif said last week.

