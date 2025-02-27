Trump Reveals Wayne Gretzky’s Stance on Canada Becoming “51st State”

President Donald Trump said hockey legend Wayne Gretzky wants Canada to remain an independent nation and not become the 51st state.

Gretzky made headlines recently after appearing at the 4 Nations Face-Off between the USA and Canada as an “honorary captain” and was criticized for his relationship with President Trump. Per the Daily Mail:

The NHL legend came under fire after opting not to wear any Canada colors – and giving a thumbs-up to Team USA. Trump, who previously tipped the NHL legend to run for ‘governor’ and welcomed him to his inauguration, defended Gretzky.

In a statement no Truth Social, the president revealed that Gretzsky supports Canada as an independent nation.

“Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy! They call him ‘The Great One,’ and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada and win,’ he wrote.

“Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy,” he continued. “Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy.”

“He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him,” he concluded. “He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!”

