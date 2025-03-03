Pat McAfee Blasts ‘Terrible Country’ Canada for Booing US Anthem at WWE Event

ESPN and WWE commentator Pat McAfee spared no venom when dressing down Canadian fans who booed the U.S. anthem before the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto Saturday night.

McAfee, who was a t the announcer’s table ready to execute his assigned duties for the star-studded affair, had a front row seat as the crowd of rowdy Canucks unleashed a torrent of boos on the Star-Spangled Banner as the night began.

The booing trend began on February 1 when Ottawa fans booed the U.S. anthem before their game against the Minnesota Wild. The following night, Canadian basketball fans caught the trend by booing the anthem before the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Toronto Raptors.

The anthem wars didn’t cool off during the 4 Nations Face-Off when the U.S. and Canada faced each other twice. One particularly raucous night in Montreal saw Team USA and Canada drop the gloves and fight three times in the first nine seconds after thoroughly booing the U.S. anthem.

The boos came on the same day that President Trump signed executive orders placing tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. He also had joked on social media about Canada becoming the “51st state.”

“These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had,” McAfee said while laying out the stacked card. “Kinda sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing! But it’s gonna be a historic night for the WWE on the road to WrestleMania.”

Canadian fans also booed the U.S. anthem on Sunday before an MLS game between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles Galaxy.