NFL Draft Prospect Cam Skattebo Sued by Former Arizona State Teammate Over Injury on Practice Field

Cam Skattebo has busied himself preparing to avoid NFL tacklers, but first, he may need help avoiding a lawsuit by a former college teammate.

Mattheos Katergaris, a former teammate of Skattebo’s at Arizona State University, is suing because he claims that while he was in a golf cart on the Arizona State practice field, Skattebo jumped on the back of the vehicle, causing it to collapse.

Katergaris claims he suffered serious injury due to the incident.

According to Katergaris’ attorney, Neil Udulutch, attempts to contact Skattebo and serve him with papers were unsuccessful. So, a judge allowed the attorney representing Katergaris to serve Skattebo via a notice in a local newspaper.

“He’s been hard to pin down,” Udulutch said. “I have reason to believe he was in Florida preparing for the combine, and then I know he was in Indy. I don’t know if he even lives in Arizona anymore. Maybe he’s bouncing around hotels. I just don’t know, so I was done chasing him. My hope is that he or his family will retain an attorney and help us out here, but otherwise, we’ll have to go that route. It’s kind of an archaic procedure. It is definitely a last resort.”

The golf cart incident occurred on July 31, 2023. Katergaris reportedly suffered a torn triceps tendon. Initially, Katergaris only attempted to sue Arizona State. However, Skattebo’s name was only added recently after his wildly successful 2024 campaign and ascending NFL Draft stock.

“I’m aware of the speculation and how that looks, but I can’t comment on the rationalization,” Udulutch said. “All I can say is that we became aware that it was actually him that was on the back of the golf cart, jumping up and down, according to my client.”

Skattebo had a Heisman-caliber season for the Sun Devils in 2024 and is projected by many to be a second—or third-round pick in April’s draft.