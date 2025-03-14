Stephen A. Smith Laughs at ‘Hilarious’ Suggestion He Would Run for President

No one has talked more about Stephen A. Smith running for president than Stephen A. Smith. Now, the ESPN talker is “laughing” at the idea.

Speaking on the Karen Hunter Is Awesome! podcast, Smith seemed incredulous that anyone believed he would run for president.

“You know, I’m laughing like, are y’all serious? You really serious?” Smith said of those who took his political ramblings as signs of an impending run. “And then I start joking around, ‘I’m Stephen A. Smith, and I approve this message,’ you know? ‘Oh God bless you. And God bless the United States.’ It’s fun. It’s hilarious to me. It really, really is.”

The comments are a night-and-day difference from those on his March 5 appearance on The Tonight Show, when he was asked if he could “save” the Democrat Party.

“I mean, they’re lost,” Smith told host Jimmy Fallon. “They had a bad few months. We all know this. And even though there’s a lot of qualified Democrats all over the country from a local perspective — governors, mayors, stuff like that — there’s no real national voice. Enter moi. They’ve come to me. And so, I mean, I did not ask for this. I don’t want this. I happen to have a very, very, very good life, very good job. I’m good, very good.”

The likelihood of Smith running is minimal. However, he gets paid to keep his name in the news, and he has shown himself to be unsurpassed in that regard. So, it’s doubtful he will run, but he will likely keep talking about it.