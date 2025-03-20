Track Runner Who Was Struck in the Head with Baton Cleared to Compete at Nationals

The Virginia high school track runner who suffered a brain injury after being struck in the head by an opponent with a baton has been cleared to compete at nationals two weeks after the shocking incident.

Kaelen Tucker was struck in the head by Alaila Everett of I.C. Norcom High School at the Virginia state championships earlier this month.

The blow sent Tucker crashing to the ground, clutching the back of her head. Later, she was diagnosed with a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

However, Tucker’s father tells TMZ Sports doctors have cleared her to compete.

Since the incident, Everett has vehemently proclaimed her innocence, claiming she would never intentionally hurt someone and that the baton strike was accidental.

“Eventually, after a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back,” she told WAVY. “I lost my balance. When I pumped my arms again, she got hit.”

Lynchbury Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison promptly followed up with assault and battery charges against Everett.

Last week, Everett held a rally for supporters.

“There’s no one else that wanted to hear my story, except the people that know me and people that know I would never do anything like that, I would never harm anybody. I’m not a fighter, I’m not even confrontational, I wouldn’t even do that on purpose, and I thank y’all for believing in me.”

In addition to facing charges, Everett has also been assessed a protective order that prevents her from coming close to Tucker.