As President Donald Trump entered the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the NCAA wrestling championship, he was greeted with thunderous applause and chants of “USA! USA” from the crowd.

In a video posted to X by the official Rapid Response account for the White House, the crowd could be heard loudly cheering as Trump entered the arena. Trump could be seen shaking hands with a few people in the crowd and waving.

Breitbart News’s Dylan Gwinn previously reported that in response to the news that Trump would be attending the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) wrestling championships, “two of the sport’s biggest stars” expressed that they were “looking forward” to Trump’s attendance at the event.

Penn State wrestling icon Carter Starocci shared with the York Daily Record how Trump “came to the nationals in” his sophomore year, and described it as being “really cool.”

Gable Steveson told the outlet that they would “put on a good show” for Trump.

“We’re going to put on a good show for him,” Steveson said. “Him showing up Saturday night, he’s coming to watch some of the best wrestling on earth, and we’re going to give that to him.”

The New York Post reported that Elon Musk and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) were also in attendance with Trump at the NCAA wrestling championships.

Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick (R) and his wife were also reported to be in attendance at the event, according to the Daily Mail.