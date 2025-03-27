NFL Bringing In Caitlin Clark to Help with New Flag Football Initiative

As it turns out, Caitlin Clark is almost as busy during the offseason as during the WNBA season.

The NFL has recruited the former rookie sensation to attend the league’s owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, next week, to advise the league on the future of women’s sports, and, specifically, the NFL’s flag football efforts, according to Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports.

“Flag football is a high priority of ours,” NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller said. “It’s an opportunity for young women to participate in our game… and as we look forward, there definitely seems to be an appetite and interest in a professional flag league for both men and women.

“So it’s a continuation of the growth in women’s sports, and the role that the NFL can play in it.”

Clark won’t be the only outside voice called in to advise on this initiative. Tennis legend Serena Williams, Super Bowl champ Eli Manning, and Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson will also attend.

The NFL is making a major push to accelerate and amplify its flag football initiative, given that the sport will be included in the 2028 Olympics.

Soon, the NFL won’t be the only one to see Cailtin Clark. After what was the most impactful rookie season in sports history, Clark and the Fever will play 41 nationally televised games in the 2025 season.