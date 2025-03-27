Police: Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle Reached Speeds of 107 MPH Before Arrest

Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was traveling 107 mph before he was pulled over by law enforcement officers in Georgia earlier this month.

According to a report from the Athens-Clarke County police obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Tuggle was driving his 2021 Dodge Charger in the inside lane of Georgia State Route 10 Loop outside Athens with other drivers on the road.

The posted speed limit was 65 mph.

Officers stated that after they pulled Tuggle over, he almost exited the vehicle without putting it in park.

“I instructed Tuggle to exit the vehicle, at which point he nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park,” the report said. “Due to his reckless disregard for the safety of others – including himself, his passenger, other motorists, and myself – by operating the vehicle at a speed 42 mph over the limit and exceeding triple-digit speeds, I placed him under arrest.”

The Bulldogs responded to the arrest by suspending Tuggle from all team activities last Friday. The star wide receiver is not the only Bulldog to have an issue with reckless driving this offseason. Offensive lineman Marques Easley was also suspended from team activities for reckless driving after crashing his car into a power distribution box in an incident on March 17, two days before Tuggle’s incident.

“Disappointed, obviously, in those two young men in their decision-making process for each one,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Both of them are younger players that made crucial mistakes.”

The spate of serious driving incidents afflicting the program began in January of 2023, when, after winning the national championship, offensive lineman Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy were tragically killed in an accident.