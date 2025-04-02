REPORT: Former NFL Kicker ‘Seriously Considering’ Congressional Run

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker and current CBS analyst Jay Feely is “seriously considering” a run for Congress in Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic.

The paper reports that Feely is eyeing the state’s 5th Congressional District, which will soon be vacated by its current occupant, Representative Andy Biggs, as he prepares to run for governor next year.

Feely has laid the “groundwork” for a congressional run by playing golf with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and networking with Republican leadership in the state.

Feely would be far from the first among former athletes and members of the sports world to delve into politics. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) was a college football coach at Auburn and Cincinnati, and Trump’s longtime friend Herschel Walker is a Heisman winner and NFL running back legend.

The 5th Congressional District is Republican-friendly.

According to Fox News, the GOP has held the seat for all but six years since it was created in 1983.

Feely spent 14 years kicking in the NFL. He played for the Falcons, Giants, Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, and Bears during his career.