PJ Blue, Former Linebacker for the Louisville Cardinals, Dead at 27

PJ Blue, a former collegiate linebacker at the University of Louisville, has passed away, the school announced.

He was 27 years old.

Blue had a rough start to his college career. The Alabama native tore his ACL after committing to Louisville in 2016 and wouldn’t play for the Cardinals until 2018. Once on the field, Blue had a strong impact, making 39 tackles in 11 games. However, another knee injury would derail his 2019 season, and Blue never played football again.

“We are saddened by the passing of Cardinal Forever P.J. Blue,” Louisville said in a post on X. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Tributes from former teammates and friends flowed in.

“It’s never good when you lose your players,” wrote Angelo Wheeler, Director of Athletics at Charles Henderson High School. “Prayers to the family and all who knew him #RIP P.J. Blue. Coaches you have to stay with your guys throughout LIFE

Blue’s high school exploits were well-documented. He was an Under Armour All-American and a U.S. Army All-American nominee. Several colleges were interested in Blue, including Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss. Instead of staying home and playing at Alabama, Blue went to Kentucky to play for Louisville.

No cause of death was given.