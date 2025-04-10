Police Called After Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Allegedly Involved in Domestic Dispute with Wife

Star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with wife Keeta Hill at his condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Monday.

Fox News Digital obtained the police report from the incident after the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded to an “assault in progress” at Hill’s house.

The outlet reports Hill and his wife were present when authorities arrived, as was his wife’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro.

Local 10 WPLG was first to report the incident after obtaining the police report, alleging Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, described Hill as being “very aggressive and impulsive” when she spoke with responding officers.

Vaccaro also reportedly told authorities she had witnessed Hill throw a laptop on the floor and grab the couple’s daughter before walking toward the balcony of the condo after Hill and Keeta had been arguing.

Hill told officers the couple had started arguing after he returned from training and the two were discussing therapy, which saw things quickly escalate.

The case is considered closed after officers determined no crime was committed.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident, and the case was closed,” a Dolphins spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

The NY Post reports it can confirm Keeta Hill has filed for a dissolution of marriage with children on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County Family Court.

Hill and Keeta wed in November 2023.

This is not the first time Hill has had dealings with authorities, as Breitbart News reported.

Last September the wide receiver was handcuffed and detained by police on a Sunday morning ahead of the NFL team’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A viral video later surfaced of the 30-year-old Hill being pulled over and forcefully removed from his vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Video of Hill being handled by four cops as he laid face down on the road shocked social media viewers as they anticipated to see him play later in the afternoon.