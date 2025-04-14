Dave Portnoy Celebrates ‘Hitler Lover’ Bryce Mitchell’s Defeat at UFC 314

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell had many people rooting against him on Saturday night, perhaps none more so than Barstool Sports’ Founder, Dave Portnoy.

Mitchell was forced to tap out four minutes into the second round of his featherweight bout against Brazil’s Jean Silva.

Mitchell’s defeat drew a rousing response from Portnoy, who leapt from his Octagon-side seat while wearing a yarmulke and waving an Israeli flag to celebrate.

“Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his ass whopped,” Portnoy said on X.

In January, Mitchell came under withering criticism after saying on his podcast that Hitler was a “good guy” he would have liked to “go fishing with.”

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said during the podcast. “I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays.”

Prompted mainly by outrage from UFC President Dana White, Mitchell posted an apology on social media in which he acknowledged Hitler’s “evil” acts and vowed to be “more considerate” of the “suffering of all peoples.”

Mitchell’s original comments enraged UFC President Dana White, who launched into a tirade, calling Mitchell an “idiot.”

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White began. “When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people.”

White added, “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”