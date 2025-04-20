WATCH: Teen Girl Cries While Describing Being Ogled by Trans Athlete, School Board Pres. Tells Her to ‘Wrap It Up’

A California teen is seen in a viral video crying over being forced to compete against a transgender opponent in school as a school board president callously tries to shut her down.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD) board meeting in Arroyo Grande, California, when Celeste Diest, a high-school junior girls’ track athlete at Arroyo Grande High School, stood before the school board to testify about her experiences.

Diest spoke about her humiliation as a transgender athlete who identifies as a girl, ogled her as she undressed in a school locker room.

“I went into the women’s locker room to change for track practice where I saw, at the end of my row, a biological male watching not only myself, but the other young women undress. This experience was beyond traumatizing,” she said through tears.

But as she spoke, LMUSD board president Colleen Martin rudely interrupted the teen and warned her, “Okay, please wrap it up.”

“I just want to ask ‘what about us?’” the teen continued. “We cannot sit around and allow our rights to be given up to cater to an individual that is a man, who watches women undress and is stripping away female opportunity that once was fought for us. Sadly we have to try and regain our rights back. I hope you put effort into the restoration of our school safety.”

Members of the audience began clapping and cheering Diest on, but board president Martin strongly objected to the support and began banging her gavel, yelling, “NO”, and trying to stifle the crowd.

“We’re not doing that,” Martin bellowed.

California, of course, is one of the many deep blue states that are opposing President Donald Trump’s efforts to protect women’s sports by banning men who identify as women from women’s sports.

