REPORT: Titans Won’t Trade No. 1 Pick Amid Cam Ward Rumors

The Tennessee Titans have fielded trade calls for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but according to reports, they will stay right where they are.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans have rebuffed the “real trade interest” they received from other teams, and the “consensus” around the league is that they’re staying put.

“After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the #Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say. No surprise. Decision made. There was real trade interest. But as one team said, “They never opened the door.” All eyes on Cam Ward,” Rapoport wrote on X.

While the photo in Rapoprt’s post shows Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there’s little doubt that the Titans will select Ward as the quarterback with the #1 overall pick.

The report comes on the heels of Ward’s very strong pro day performance on March 24.

Rapoport’s report has set off a ripple effect for the Browns and Giants, the teams holding the next two picks, as both of those teams have also begun fielding trade calls. While a trade is possible, certainly in the case of the Giants, who need a quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders has voiced his willingness to go to New York, the 2025 draft is believed to be a “starter” heavy draft. This means that the draft lacks real star power, and the value of this year’s selections really begins in the late first round.

Cam Ward is probably the least surprised to hear that the Titans will not trade the pick. The former Miami Hurricane has done nothing to dispel the rumors that he’s going to Tennessee. Ward listed all Titans on his Fortnite team during a live stream.

After Ward, most mock drafts have the Browns selecting pass rusher Abdul Carter second, and the Giants drafting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter third.