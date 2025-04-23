Ex-Cardinals Kicker, CBS Analyst Jay Feely to Run for Congress in Arizona

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely is set to become a former CBS analyst, as he announces his bid to become the newest member of Congress.

Feely informed ESPN on Tuesday of his intention to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District during the 2026 midterm election. Feely has already filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State, a necessary step before launching a political campaign.

“I’m excited about this next chapter of my life,” Feely told ESPN. “I think that I feel God’s calling pressing me into service, and that’s really what I believe it is, is the civil service. I don’t believe we have enough politicians that get into political office not for self-serving measures and that get into political office and don’t want it to be a career, and that’s what I believe.

“I believe it is very much a civil service.”

The 48-year-old former Cardinal will attempt to win the seat vacated by Representative Andy Biggs, who intends to run for governor of Arizona in 2026.

Feely enjoyed a lengthy run in the NFL, kicking for six teams over 14 years, but perhaps most notably, he had a particularly productive four-year run with the Cardinals toward the end of his career.

Since his retirement in 2014, Feely has worked as an NFL analyst for CBS.