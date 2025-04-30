REPORT: John Elway Was Driving Golf Cart During Wreck that Left Friend on Life Support

NFL legend John Elway was driving the golf cart during a tragic accident over the weekend in which his longtime friend and agent was critically injured.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, 61-year-old Jeff Sperbeck fell out of the back of the cart and hit his head on the asphalt. The accident occurred Saturday evening in La Quinta, California.

Elway made the call to 911, according to the report. Upon arrival, paramedics found Sperbeck unconscious but still breathing. The 61-year-old was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The accident occurred on a private golf course. Police did not respond, and at this time, there is no reason to believe Elway did anything to cause the accident.

Elway and Sperbeck went into business together in 2013, launching 7Cellars Winery.

According to TMZ Sports, Sperbeck’s prognosis is “not good.”