Trans Swimmer Crushes Female Opponents, Take Five Medals at Championship Event

A man who identifies as a woman has won five gold medals in a women’s swimming championship in an event dubbed a “real-life South Park episode.”

Swimmer Ana Caldas tore through the opposition in the 45-49 age group at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship held in San Antonio, Texas, last weekend. Not only did he win all his competitions, but it wasn’t even close, as his times came in far ahead of his opponents.

For instance, in the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke, Caldas posted a time four seconds faster than the second-place winner. And in the 100-yard freestyle event, Caldas beat the next closest swimmer by three seconds.

Video of the meet shows just how far ahead Caldas was of the second-place winner:

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines was appalled by the event, writing on X that “A man who goes by the name Ana swam five events at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championship. He won them all. Real life South Park episode.”

Caldas, born Hugo Caldas, has been competing as a woman for years, and it is unclear if his opponents at last weekend’s event knew he is a trans athlete.

