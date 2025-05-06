Shedeur Sanders to Wear 12, Just Like His Mentor Tom Brady

The similarities between Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders are not extensive. However, they will be alike in one way: Both will have worn the number 12.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Sanders will wear the #12 jersey. Despite falling to the 5th round, Sanders had the top-selling jersey among rookies. With the number announcement made official, the fans who purchased those jerseys will now know which number they’ll be rocking.

Sanders’s #2 jersey at Colorado has already been retired. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter is the current wearer of the #2 in Cleveland. It’s unknown if Sanders attempted to purchase or trade for the number, as is customary among NFL players when they want to wear a particular number.

“Sanders, the 144th pick in the 2025 draft, will wear his new jersey number for the first time Friday, when the Browns open their three-day rookie minicamp,” ESPN reports.

Brady and Sanders are similar in the sense that both were drafted late. Brady, notoriously, was selected with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. So, Sanders will undoubtedly attempt to replicate Brady’s Phoenix-like rise from obscurity to NFL glory.

Will that happen?

It’s not likely, but crazier things have happened.