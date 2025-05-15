Colts Deleted Schedule Release Video that Mocked Tyreek Hill’s Arrest

The Indianapolis Colts sparked scrutiny on Wednesday when it released a video on their social media pages that depicted Miami’s Tyreek Hill as a detained dolphin, referencing his infamous 2024 arrest.

As Breitbart News reported in September last year, police detained Tyreek Hill before the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with video showing him handled by four cops as he laid face down on the road. The altercation was reportedly due to a “driving violation,” according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Hill was released soon after the detention and received two traffic citations that were later dismissed. At least one officer was placed on administrative leave.

When NFL released their 2025 schedule on Wednesday, several teams, as per tradition, released fun videos anticipating rival games while mocking opponents, but the Indianapolis Colts arguably went a little too far by referencing Hill’s arrest in a video modeled after the popular game Minecraft. Though the team eventually deleted the video, several fans shared it online.

