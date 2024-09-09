Police in Miami-Dade on Monday released bodycam footage from the arrest of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, police detained Tyreek Hill before the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Video of Hill being handled by four cops as he laid face down on the road shocked social media viewers as they anticipated to see him play later in the afternoon,” noted the report.

The altercation was reportedly due to a “driving violation,” according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The arrest sparked more than a few hot takes on social media, which prompted Miami-Dade Police Director Stephane V. Daniels to pledge full transparency by releasing more than an hour of bodycam footage on Monday. Per Fox News:

The footage starts with police officers pulling up next to Hill’s car and telling him he was speeding. Hill asks how fast he was going but is instructed to pull over. The officer knocks on the window and Hill tells the officer not to knock on his window like that as he hands over his driver’s license. Hill then tells the officer to give him his ticket and rolls the window back up. The officer demands that Hill keep his window down. “Keep your window down, or I’m going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car,” the officer says.

The situation further escalated when another officer stepped in to say, “We’re not playing this game,” before another officer assisted him in pulling Hill out. The wide receiver called his agent, “Hey Drew, I’m getting arrested, Drew.”

“When we tell you to do something, you do it, not what you want but when we tell you. You’re a little fucking confused,” the officer said.

“Take me to jail, bruh. Do what you got to do,” Hill responds while on the ground.

The officers initially did not know Tyreek Hill’s identity until one officer pointed out he was “one of the Dolphins’ star players.”

“I’m just being a Black man, that’s it,” Tyreek Hill could be heard shouting in the background.

Later, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell approached the scene before being warned by police to back away. When he asked to know what happened, police cuffed him.

Hill received traffic citations and left in the passenger seat with his agent driving the car.

