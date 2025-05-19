Bill Belichick Spent $5k Replacing Rotten Milk to Preserve Tom Brady and Antonio Brown’s Relationship

No one is supposed to cry over spilled (or, in this case, rotten) milk. However, if most of us had to spend $5,000 to replace rotten milk, that would definitely cause weeping.

Thankfully, in this case, Bill Belichick can afford it.

In a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick told of a time when he had to dip into his considerably deep pockets to replace some special milk that could have provided a crucial link in Tom Brady’s relationship with Antonio Brown.

“Tom [Brady]’s very nutrition-oriented, ” Belichick explained. “And Tom had Antonio come stay at his house. Wanted to embrace him, bring him onto the team, and so forth.

“Antonio ordered milk, this special milk, for Brady. It cost $5,000. $5,000! And to make a long story short, it kinda got mixed up and it ended up in the mail room for too long and by the time it—the milk went bad.”

Belichick then explained that he intervened in the situation and replaced the milk, giving it to Brady from Brown, because “sometimes you just gotta do the right thing, and I didn’t wanna ruin the relationship between [them] on this spoiled milk. So we spent $5,000 to replace his milk.”

No one said winning was cheap, right?

In fairness, $5,000 is nothing for Belichick, whose estimated wealth is in the tens of millions. But it shows why the man was as successful as he was. He could have told Antonio Brown (who also had money) to replace the milk. Instead, he owned it and replaced it to improve the relationship between his star quarterback and the new wide receiver.

Not every coach would have done that. Belichick did, and that’s a huge reason he is the GOAT.