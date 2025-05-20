REPORT: Jordon Hudson Has Told ‘At Least One Person’ She’s Engaged to Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of 73-year-old UNC head coach Bill Belichick, has told “at least one person” that she is engaged to Belichick, according to the New York Times.

The revelation was buried in a recent article by the Times’ Katherine Rosman.

“Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married,” Rosman writes.

The couple has made no official public announcement that they plan to marry.

Hudson’s relationship with Belichick has come under intense scrutiny since a controversial book promotion interview with CBS Mornings in April, when the 24-year-old appeared to sternly rule out which questions were allowed.

The revelation also comes days after FS1 host Colin Cowherd claimed Belichick’s family is concerned that Hudson will convince the NFL coaching legend to amend his will.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before,” Cowherd said, “A wealthy old man starts dating a young, ambitious woman, and suddenly, the family is concerned. According to Pablo Torre, folks are whispering about Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon. Look, I don’t buy into this whole idea that Bill is some old, feeble man who doesn’t know what he’s doing, OK? We’ve literally got Ring video proving Bill knows exactly what he’s doing. Put your shirt on, Bill. And let’s be honest, families aren’t worried about Bill. They’re worried about the will. When dad’s worth over $100 million, suddenly everybody’s got questions like, ‘Who’s getting cut out?’

“You really think Belichick, architect of the greatest dynasty in NFL history, lost his playbook in the last eight months?” continued the incredulous Cowherd. “Come on, I’m old enough to remember the Anna Nicole Smith era. This isn’t that. This is a hall-of-fame coach ghosted by the league, taking a calculated swing at a rebrand. Not a bad call in the fourth quarter of life. And Jordan Hudson, she’s reading the play, too. Her family’s business went under. This is a strategic alignment. She gets exposure, access, a path upward, and I think they both actually like each other’s company. Bill gets relevance, and energy, and somebody who knows what TikTok is. In a world where attention is currency, she’s his social stockbroker, and again, I think they like each other.”