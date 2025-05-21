REPORT: Bill Belichick’s Ex Confronted Jordon Hudson at Christmas Party

Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, confronted his current girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, at a Christmas Party last year, according to a report.

According to TMZ Sports, the intense encounter occurred on December 6 at a “Stroll Party,” an event described as “Nantucket Island’s Year-Round Nonprofit Film, Performing Arts & Cultural Center.”

The Dreamland incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, at 9:30 PM, Holliday contacted event organizers and requested a meeting to discuss an issue about Jordon Hudson. What was the issue? The fact that she was there.

Holliday’s daughters were performing as DJs for the event, and Belichick’s former girlfriend felt that Hudson’s presence at an event headlined by her daughters was inappropriate and wanted Hudson removed.

“She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises,” the official wrote in the report.

The document then states that Holliday and a group of her friends confronted Hudson on the dance floor. The report states that as the Dreamland official approached the scene, Holliday and her friends “backed away.”

“I asked Ms. Hudson if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity the above individuals felt towards her,” the official wrote. “She defended herself by saying she’d done nothing wrong, and it was her first time attending Christmas Stroll and wanted to attend the ‘big party’ going on that night, which happened to be the one featuring the Hess Twins.

“She said she was not looking to cause any problems, but just wanted to go out and have fun with her friend.” The report clarifies that Hudson’s friend, in this instance, was Melissa Sapini, Miss Massachusetts for 2024.

Hudson and Sapini eventually left, but not before telling event officials that Holliday, who, according to TMZ Sports, has ties to the pageant world, had threatened her. Holliday said that if she “valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are.”

According to an event staffer, Holliday later said, “If this didn’t involve my girls, I don’t think this would have bothered me as much, but because it did, the ‘momma bear’ in me came out.'”

Holliday and Belichick’s relationship lasted from 2007 to 2022. After meeting in 2021, Belichick and Hudson began their relationship shortly thereafter.