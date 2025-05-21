Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into U.S. Master’s Swimming for recently allowing a transgender athlete to compete against women.

The event took place in San Antonio this past April when 47-year-old Ana Caldas, a man living as a woman, took gold in the women’s age 45-49 “category in five races, including the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke, freestyle, and the 100-yard individual medley,” per Fox News.

In his announcement of the investigation, Paxton said that U.S. Master’s Swimming will be investigated for failing to uphold Texas law, which bans biological males from competing with women.

“The policy of U.S. Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women’s events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas’s consumer protection laws,” Paxton said in an announcement. “Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates deep contempt for women and may violate Texas law. I will fight to stop these unfair policies and never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”

Swimmer Wendy Enderle told Fox News that she faced against Caldas for years and filed a request for an eligibility review after learning Caldas was transgender.

“I was very encouraged by the announcement that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into U.S. Masters Swimming after allowing a transgender swimmer to unfairly compete against me and fellow female swimmers last month in San Antonio,” Enderle told Fox News.

Enderle said she hopes the U.S. Masters Swimming adopts a fairer policy going forward.

“I hope that U.S. Masters Swimming quickly adopts a more appropriate and fair policy in line with World Aquatics policy. I also would like to see U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi look into whether U.S. Masters Swimming violates Presidential Executive Order number 14201, Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, dated February 5, 2025,” she said.

“I am not a legal expert, but it is my opinion that USMS violates this order as they are an athletic association and sport-specific governing body as referenced in the order. Thank you to the great state of Texas for standing up for women and girls!” she added.

