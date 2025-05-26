Caitlin Clark to Miss at Least Two Weeks with Quad Injury

The WNBA is about to experience something it has not experienced in over a year: life without Caitlin Clark.

The Fever announced on Monday that Clark will miss at least two weeks due to a quad injury. The team did not specify, nor is it clear, when the star second-year player incurred the injury, as Clark has played in each of the four games this season.

“Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks,” the team said in a statement. “Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation.”

Clark will be sorely missed over the next two weeks. The Fever have two pivotal matchups against the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun, as well as another tilt against Clark’s archrival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

The league and its broadcast partners will also feel Clark’s absence since the only time the WNBA draws big ratings is when Clark is on the floor.

Clark has averaged 19 points, 9.3 assists, and six rebounds in the first four games of the 2025 season. Despite those strong numbers, the Fever are only 2-2 in the young season. Without Clark’s nearly 20 points a game and nine assists, it’s hard to imagine they will fare well over the next two weeks. Should Clark’s injury keep her out of action longer than two weeks, it could put the team in a serious hole.