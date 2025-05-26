‘Too Short’: WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Mocks Angel Reese As Embarrassing Start to Season Continues

If you think Angel Reese’s difficulties this year are confined to defending Caitlin Clark, you are mistaken.

We pick up the action Sunday evening as Reese and the Chicago Sky faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, 5’8 “, found herself in a mismatch against the 6’3” Reese at the top of the key. Plum gave the Caitlin Clark-hater a head fake and drove right by her for an easy blow-by layup.

To add insult to injury, Plum taunted Reese with the “too short” as she got back on defense.

Yikes. It must be rough to have someone seven inches shorter than you hit the “too short” after burning you on their way to the hoop.

Here’s the good news for Angel Reese: despite that horrifically embarrassing sequence, she actually had her best night of the season so far. As Brobible reports, “She made as many shot attempts against Los Angeles as she did against New York and Indiana combined—five. She finished with a team-high 13 points on 45.5% shooting and 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Her four turnovers were a season-low.”

The bad news for Reese and her teammates is that despite their star player having her best game, they still lost.

Not only did they lose Sunday night, but Chicago has lost every game this year and is currently 0-3. Even worse, they have lost each game by a minimum of 13 points, not counting the two blowout losses to Indiana (35-point loss) and New York (25-point loss).

The season is still young, but Angel Reese is beginning to look more like a question mark than an answer.