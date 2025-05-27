Brett Favre Endorses Posts Saying Netflix Targeting Him for being ‘an Outspoken Trump Supporter’

Former NFL great Brett Favre endorsed several accusations that streaming giant Netflix is “going after” him merely because he is “an outspoken Trump supporter.”

Favre is responding to the streamer’s broadcasting of the documentary entitled Untold: The Fall of Favre, which alleges that the Green Bay Packers star had an inappropriate relationship with a woman and also blasts him over a welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi.

The Hall of Fame NFL player recently shared an X message from the Hodge Twins that stated, “Netflix is going after @BrettFavre for being an outspoken Trump supporter.”

Favre also reposted a message claiming that the media always targets Trump supporters.

The second message was from conservative podcaster Steve, who wrote, “Haven’t you ever noticed that these ‘scandals’ seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump?”

Favre did not add his own comments to either post, but he did reshare them on his own X account.

The Super Bowl champion endorsed Trump during the 2024 campaign and even spoke at a rally held in October in green Bay, Wisconsin.

During his rally address, Favre said it would be “insanity” to vote for Kamala Harris.

“We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better,” Favre said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office.”

“So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback,” he added. “USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it. I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again.”

Favre had also endorsed Trump in 2020.

