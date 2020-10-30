NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Trump for President

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump on Friday, announcing on Twitter why he voted for him.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, 2nd Amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military,” Favre wrote on Twitter. “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump.”

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Favre’s endorsement should boost the president in the important swing state of Wisconsin.

The former quarterback has spoken positively about the president before and even golfed with him in July.

“I think he’s done a good job for our country,” Favre said to Paul Bedard in October. “Is he perfect? By no means is he perfect. Tell me someone who is perfect other than Jesus Christ, and I’ll call you a liar.”

Favre said he would golf with any president and respected the office of the presidency.ciples

“I’m not a rah-rah guy. I tend to keep a lot of my thoughts to myself. But I do think that he’s done a good job. Again, perfect? No, but he’s trying,” said Favre about Trump.

Favre also asked President Trump a question about keeping politics out of sports during a Sinclair townhall this month.

“The NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings, as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports,” Favre said, adding, “So how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?”

Trump replied that Americans should be allowed to protest but not during sports games and especially during the National Anthem.

“If people want to protest, they can. But they shouldn’t be protesting on the sidelines during the football game, especially when they are making $10 million a year for something that they’d be doing anyway, for free if they weren’t in the NFL or in the NBA,” the president said.