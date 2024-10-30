Super Bowl champion Brett Favre, the former star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, endorsed former President Trump at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday – a crucial swing state.

Speaking at a rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, the 11-time Pro Bowler Favre said that he finally decided to speak at a Trump rally with just six days left until Election Day.

“There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said.

“The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he added.

After citing fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin, Favre said he wanted to throw his support behind Trump because young people now “face the prospect of World War III.”

“We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better,” Favre said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office.”

“So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback,” he added, prompting cheers from the crowd. “USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it. I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again.”

After calling Trump a “winner,” the quarterback then knocked President Joe Biden for calling Trump voters “garbage.”

“I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that? I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great,” Favre said.

Favre endorsed Trump in 2020.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great: freedom of speech and religion, 2nd Amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump,” he said in 2020.