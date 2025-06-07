Former Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph Arrested for DWI in Connection with Fatal Crash

Ex-Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) Saturday morning in connection with an accident that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers responded to an early morning accident on a Dallas-area highway in which Cody Morris, a 27-year-old female motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers searched but could not find any other vehicle on the scene.

Some time later, Kelvin Joseph called the Plano Police Department to inform them he had been involved in an accident. Police in Richardson then contacted Joseph and determined that his BMW had struck Morris’ motorcycle. Police also said they “observed signs of intoxication” while they interacted with Joseph and arrested him.

Joseph remains in Richardson City Jail awaiting the announcement of bail.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Joseph spent two years in Dallas before splitting time over the next two seasons with the Dolphins, Seahawks, and Colts.

Earlier this year, Joseph attempted to revive his career by signing with the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.