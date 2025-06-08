‘Shut the F*ck Up!’: Dave Portnoy Goes Nuclear on Barstool Employee over ‘Antisemitic’ Podcaster

Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy went into a red-faced screaming match against one of his employees after the two clashed over a podcaster he believes to be antisemitic.

Portnoy directed his comments at Barstool employee Kirk Minihane, co-host of Barstool’s The Unnamed Show podcast. The argument began when Minihane brought up the disagreement he had in the office with Portnoy the day before about a mutual friend named Mick. Mick co-hosts The Beyond Average Podcast alongside Minihane.

The Barstool chief was accusing Mick of being an antisemite over a social media post that the latter had sent out, and several times called Mick an “antisemitic piece of shit” in public.

Mick’s post was sparked by Portnoy’s fury over the “Fuck the Jews” sign that had been posted in his New York restaurant by his own employees. Portnoy fired the servers involved and banned the customers who were part of the incident.

Mick apparently thought that Portnoy was acting the hypocrite over the matter because he had in the past blurted out “multiple racial slurs on camera” himself. And he compounded the argument by calling Portnoy “Rabbi Dave,” a name that Portnoy also felt was antisemitic.

But, as far as Minihane was concerned, Portnoy was not being fair to Mick. And he also said that both he and Mick were entitled to make jokes if they wanted to. Minihane defended Mick on the podcast, and that sent Portnoy into a fury.

The discussion quickly became fraught with personal attacks, with Portnoy telling Minihane to “Shut up!”

Minihane was ticked by that and replied, “Don’t tell me to shut up,” which further infuriated Portnoy.

“Shut the fuck up, you bald fuck,” Portnoy yelled, “How’s that?”

Minihane sarcastically replied, “I’ll never recover from that, Dave, go ahead, continue…”

But Portnoy wasn’t done. “You work for me! You little bitch,” he exclaimed.

“Sure, you bet. For now,” was Minihane’s reply.

For his part, Mick went back to his X account to call Portnoy “pathetic.”

“Just a pathetic day for Portnoy,” Mick wrote. “I’m not sure you’ll ever see someone so afraid to have a real conversation.”

He added, “Also, he can keep saying I’m a ‘nobody’ but ultimately it’s him who’s trashing my name each week on his show. Regardless, I appreciate Kirk going to bat for me here.”

Mick is also accusing Portnoy of refusing even to have a conversation with him over their argument.

