Ex-NFL Kicker, Congressional Candidate Jay Feely Rips Simone Biles for Personal Smear of Riley Gaines

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely recently took aim at gold medal gymnast Simone Biles for her personal attack against women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

Last week, the U.S. gymnastics star smeared Gaines, a former athlete herself, as “sick” for opposing men who identify as women playing in women’s sports.

Biles accused Gaines of being a bigot for not being “inclusive” due to the latter’s opposition to trans athletes in women’s sports.

Feely, though, was blunt in response to Biles and flat-out stated that “Men don’t belong in women’s sports!”

“Simone Biles’s argument is the antithesis of Title 9 and equal opportunity, it is provided for women. It puts girls in dangerous, compromising situations so a man pretending to be a woman can feel better about themselves,” Feely continued.

“Riley Gaines worked her whole life, earned a NCAA championship, and had it taken away by a man who wouldn’t have even placed if he competed with the other men,” Feely wrote.

“Simone doesn’t win any medals if she competes against men. Serena Williams doesn’t win any tournaments if she competes against men. They are the best ever to do it. Why should we compromise with our high school and college girls and take away their opportunities,” he concluded.

Feely is running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona.

Gaines also responded to Biles’ uncalled-for attack.

“This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces,” Gaines wrote, “You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. ”

“Men don’t belong in women’s sports, and I say that with my full chest,” she added.

