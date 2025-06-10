Red Sox Fans Had to Endure a ‘Pride Month’ Drag Show Ahead of Monday’s Game

The Boston Red Sox held its annual “Pride” event on Monday night by forcing fans to endure a “Pride Party” consisting of a drag show inside the stadium’s concourse.

“We know that visibility and inclusivity in sports not only affirm the right of everyone to participate and belong, but also enrich the spirit of competition and camaraderie,” an announcer said over the stadium’s public address system, according to OutKick.

“When teams, front offices, and fans come together to create welcoming environments, everyone can thrive, and we prove that we are all better when we stand together,” the stadium announcer added.

The team also invited drag queens and other “Pride” supporters out onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Many visitors also received a Sox “Pride” hat.

The Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 10-8.

