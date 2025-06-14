Caitlin Clark Drops 32 on WNBA Champs in First Game Back from Injury

Any thought that Caitlin Clark would be rusty in her first game back after three weeks away due to injury was put to bed early on Saturday, as the second-year phenom rained threes on the defending champs while handing them their first loss of the season.

Clark hit on seven three-pointers and eventually scored 32 points as the Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty by a score of 102-88.

The seven threes are a career high for Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeye collected eight rebounds and dished out nine assists as well.

“[Fever coach Stephanie White] got me a couple of breathers. I feel strong, I felt good,” Clark said after the game. “I thought we played a good game. I thought there was a lot we can still improve on, which is really positive for us. But that’s how the Fever are supposed to play basketball: uptempo, unselfish, working for your teammates, so really proud of our group.”

The Liberty jumped out to a double-digit lead at the beginning of the game, and came out feisty at the start of the second half as well, but each time, Clark responded with a salvo of three-pointers that took the starch out of the defending champs.

“I thought we did a really good job getting the ball into the paint and then kicking it out, which you know, percentage-wise it goes up way more,” Clark said. “I’m really proud of our group. I thought we got high percentage looks. When they are wide open, it’s much easier to knock them down. So just really unselfish and it led to a lot of really good shots for us.”

Overall, Clark was 7-14 from the field, and her 32 points are a season high.

As for Clark’s archrival, Angel Reese, she and the Chicago Sky have lost three in a row and are ranked second-to-last in the WNBA.