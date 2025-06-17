A pivotal matchup in the WWE’s women’s division went off script Monday night, as star wrestler Liv Morgan separated her shoulder in a match that had to be cut short due to the injury.

The injury occurred early, as Morgan, a member of the current tag team champions, fell to the canvas with her arms outstretched.

Morgan immediately wore a pained look and rolled out of the ring while her opponent, Kairi Sane, tried to figure out what was going on. The announcers kept talking – somewhat ironically – about how Morgan did not “seem to be herself” recently, before realizing that she was injured.

“That an injury or something?” announcer Corey Graves asked.

“I think so,” replied Michael Cole, his broadcast partner. “Liv may have injured her shoulder.”

Sane patrolled the ring, doing her best to keep the crowd focused on her while Morgan sat ringside in obvious pain. Eventually, the medical staff made their way to the stricken wrestler, and Sane was declared the winner of the bout.

Whether Sane was scripted to win the bout is not known. However, that seems unlikely given that Morgan is one of WWE’s best female stars. For that reason, WWE executives and creative writers are likely hoping the injury doesn’t keep Morgan away for long.