‘He Doesn’t Know Who You Are’: Video Emerges of Shedeur Sanders Traffic Stop

A video obtained by TMZ Sports has emerged, showing the traffic stop in Ohio where Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was pulled over for traveling 91 mph in a 65 mph zone.

And at least one of the officers did not know who Sanders was.

What’s up with the Mississippi ID?” one of the officers asked Sanders.

Sanders responded by saying he used to play college football in Mississippi.

Another officer interjects, “He doesn’t know who you are.”

After putting some pieces of the puzzle together, the confused officer responded, “Oh. Sanders. Gotcha.”

The name recognition did not persuade the cop to let Sanders off the hook, however. He still wrote the young man a citation for driving 26 mph over the speed limit. A hearing was set for June 16, but Sanders did not attend.

Things would only get worse for Sanders, as on June 17, one day after he failed to appear for his scheduled court appearance, Sanders was pulled over in Ohio for speeding again. This time, he was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

This time, the officers did recognize him, but issued a summons for a July 3 court appearance regardless.

For his part, Sanders seems ready to take responsibility for his “wrong choices.”

A Browns spokesperson told Cleveland.com this week that Sanders “is taking care of the tickets.”