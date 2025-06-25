Ex-UFC Fighter Ben Askren has been placed on the lung transplant list after suffering severe pneumonia and ending up on a ventilator, his wife tells fans.

The fighter’s wife, Amy Askren, told fans on Tuesday that there is a “path forward” to regaining his health if he is able to receive a transplant, CBS News reported.

“As of late last night, Ben is officially on the transplant list. Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly. Also, please pray for whoever that Donor may be, and his family,” she wrote in a statement.

“It’s going to be a huge adjustment for Ben, but our family is so thankful that his other organs are OK and that there is a path forward. While he is having more periods of awareness, he’s not able to look at his phone yet and respond to messages. I am hoping he can get there in the next week or two! Also hoping we will get to a place soon where he can talk while on a trach,” she added.

The 40-year-old former U.S. Olympic wrestler was hospitalized in Wisconsin earlier this month after contracting a staph infection that led to pneumonia.

Ahead of the 2008 Olympics, Askren was a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion. He then became an MMA fighter, competing for Bellator MMA and ONE Championship.

He retired with a 19-2 record. His final UFC fight was in October 2019 against Demian Maia.

