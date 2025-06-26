George Pickens Skips Out on Pittsburgh Youth Camp After Trade to Cowboys

Despite assurances that he would keep his word and appear at a youth football camp in Pittsburgh regardless of his trade to the Dallas Cowboys, ex-Steeler George Pickens has decided to bail and not appear at the camp.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will step in to take Pickens’ place.

According to an email from TruEdge Sports, the group organizing the camp, Pickens had affirmed he would still attend the camp when he was traded to Dallas in May. However, the group informed their camp attendees that Pickens had backed out of that commitment.

According to the email via Sports Illustrated,

“In addition to the replacement of Freiermuth, TruEdge is offering a variety of compensatory offers, including free autographs from the players who attend and 25% off a registration for a future camp,” Sports Illustrated reports. “Tickets for similar camps run by TruEdge cost approximately $200 for general admission.”