George Pickens Skips Out on Pittsburgh Youth Camp After Trade to Cowboys

Despite assurances that he would keep his word and appear at a youth football camp in Pittsburgh regardless of his trade to the Dallas Cowboys, ex-Steeler George Pickens has decided to bail and not appear at the camp.
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will step in to take Pickens’ place.
According to an email from TruEdge Sports, the group organizing the camp, Pickens had affirmed he would still attend the camp when he was traded to Dallas in May. However, the group informed their camp attendees that Pickens had backed out of that commitment.
According to the email via Sports Illustrated,
As many of you know, George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7. Immediately following the trade, our team contacted George’s representation to confirm whether he would still honor his commitment to the Pittsburgh event. We were promptly assured that George remained committed to the camp and intended to show up for the families who had registered. Based on that confirmation, we communicated this directly to you via email and text on May 9.
Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified by George’s team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp. Let us be very clear: we are deeply frustrated by this decision and the position it has placed all of us in.
Our team at TruEdge was fully prepared to host a camp this Saturday because we were led to believe George would follow through on his commitment. His sudden decision to back out not only reflects a disappointing lack of accountability but also shows a disregard for the families and children who were excited to meet him. We are incredibly disappointed by his actions, and his actions do not express the goals or motives of TruEdge Sports.
The camp, which was sold out according to Sports Illustrated, was set to take place on June 28. However, the group is rescheduling the event for July 20.
“In addition to the replacement of Freiermuth, TruEdge is offering a variety of compensatory offers, including free autographs from the players who attend and 25% off a registration for a future camp,” Sports Illustrated reports. “Tickets for similar camps run by TruEdge cost approximately $200 for general admission.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.