Legendary WWE Announcer Jim Ross Provides Major Cancer Update

A very positive update from his doctors has WWE announcing legend Jim Ross eyeing a return to the microphone far sooner than anyone thought possible.

“You never know about tomorrow. The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say,” Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast. “So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

Ross, 73, a WWE Hall of Famer and AEW mainstay, became a regular presence on Dynamite and, for many, became the face of professional wrestling, at least from the outside of the ring.

However, all that got derailed in 2021 when Ross was forced away from the mic to battle skin cancer. Things took another turn for the worse in May when he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer was effusive with praise for AEW President Tony Khan, who has supported him throughout his health battles.

“I’m very indebted to AEW for hiring me, bringing me on board, and Tony Khan has been amazingly wonderful during my illness,” he said. “He supported me wholeheartedly, and I really do appreciate that. That’s the way a boss should act, should do is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me, and I plan on being reciprocal and doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward.”

Ross cautioned that he has another checkup scheduled for next month that will offer a better look at his progress against cancer.

“But I am under the belief that the worst is behind me and feeling pretty good, as I said, all the way around, other than the soreness,” he said.