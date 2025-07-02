Famous basketball halftime performer Red Panda suffered an injury during a routine at the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final on Tuesday night.

“At halftime between the Fever and the Lynx, Niu was ready to begin another awe-inspiring performance at Target Center, after using a ladder to help her mount her 7-foot-tall unicycle,” reported the New York Post.

“But just moments later, she fell off her unicycle and hit the ground hard, unable to catch herself on the way down,” it added.

Red Panda left the court in a wheelchair after medics came to her aid, then left the arena in an ambulance. The game was paused momentarily before resuming.

Red Panda fell while performing once in 2018 during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but was uninjured.

“If you think at the beginning you can’t do it, if you put your hard work and your heart in there and you like it and you want to do something different from most people, keep working on it,” she told Sports Illustrated in 2019. “This is what my dad told me. People didn’t think it could work. And we tried. And kept on trying to be a better percentage. All is possible, I guess, if you keep on trying.”

