Patrick Mahomes’ Fitness Trainer Blasts Radio Host over Claim QB is ‘Fat’

Bobby Stroupe, the fitness trainer for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, did not take it well after a local KC radio host called the NFL quarterback “fat” on Monday.

Radio talker Kevin Kietzman reportedly told his audience on Monday that the Super Bowl champ was looking a little flabby in recent photos. Kietzman went on to tell listeners that Mahomes is “fat” and an “embarrassment,” according to TMZ Sports.

Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe, though, was not amused.

Stroupe jumped to his X account to defend Mahomes and even menacingly told Kietzman, “Send me your location.”

“You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is — go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run, hurry up, offense, scrambling back to back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance,” Stroupe added in the post that has since been deleted.

Stroupe added that most QBs are less ripped than you’d think. “Tell me what percentage of them played well that way!” he exclaimed.

Kietzman, though, was not prepared to back down. He even noted that GOAT quarterback Tom Brady, while not necessarily being a Mr. Universe contestant, was always in top physical condition.

“Health, fitness, body is my temple — nobody went to more extremes than Tom Brady,” Kietzman replied to Stroupe’s taunts. “Nobody is asking Mahomes to have six-pack abs!”

For his part, Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner, has not commented on his trainer’s spat with the radio guy.

