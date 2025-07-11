Boxing Star Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence

Boxing star Gervonta Davis was arrested for domestic violence in Miami Beach early Friday morning, nearly a month after a Father’s Day incident in which he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child outside of her home in Doral, Florida.

Police moved in to apprehend Davis after a license plate reader alerted them that the WBA Lightweight Champion owned the vehicle.

On June 15, Father’s Day, a little after 9 PM, it’s alleged that a verbal argument between Davis and his then-girlfriend turned physical. Davis’ ex-girlfriend claims that he hit her in the back of the head and slapped her, leaving her with a laceration.

The ex-girlfriend’s mother claims she witnessed the aftermath of the attack, stating that she saw her daughter “visibly distressed and crying.”

According to police, the alleged victim also provided a video recording of the argument in which Davis reportedly threw an object at her.

“Davis is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his bond ‘to be set,'” ESPN reports.

“The star boxer has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years that included domestic violence and multiple traffic offenses. His last run-in came in Dec. 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly striking a woman with a ‘closed hand type slap.’ The charges were later dropped.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.