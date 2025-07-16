Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had to be held back by her coach Tuesday after a referee made some comment she didn’t like.

During the Fever’s game against the Sun, Clark and referee Michael Price got into it after a call.

It isn’t known what Price replied to Clark, but another video clearly shows what Clark said to him ahead of the confrontation.

The video shows her saying, “That’s just rude. Grow up!” before motioning to Price to “come here.” She then says, “Unbelievable.” Clark also threatened to call the league on the ref.

Clark did not suffer any penalties for disrespecting the ref.

In any case, Clark seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with how shabbily she is being treated in the WNBA by both players and referees.

A recent video just from last Sunday’s Fever Wings game shows just how many times she was fouled and refs didn’t call it.

