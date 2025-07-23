Dolphins’ Bayron Matos Airlifted to Hospital After Practice Injury

The first day of Dolphins training camp turned into a scary scene, as offensive lineman Bayron Matos had to be removed by helicopter and flown to a medical center after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Matos is listed in stable condition.

The team says that Matos was injured toward the end of the practice session, and was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Matos has taken a unique path to the NFL. Originally from the Dominican Republic, he began his collegiate career as a basketball player at New Mexico and South Florida before making the jump to football in 2o22. The 6’7 former basketball player joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and worked out well enough at IMG Academy in Florida that some thought he might even get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Matos went undrafted and inked a deal with the Dolphins last year.

Matos spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.