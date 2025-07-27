Sarah Rockwell, school board chair for Alachua County in Florida, publicly celebrated the death of famed wrestler Hulk Hogan due to his past support for President Trump.

In a now-deleted comment on Facebook last Thursday following Hulk Hogan’s death due to cardiac arrest, Rockwell said “good” in response to the tragic news, citing his support of President Trump.

“Oh did Hulk die? I didn’t even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell then followed up on the comment to say that Hulk Hogan “worked with the McMahons to union-bust professional wrestling. [H]e’s never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death.”

Charges that Hulk Hogan worked to union-bust professional wrestling stemmed from former wrestler-turned-governor Jesse Ventura.

After Rockwell’s comments went viral, she deleted them and apologized on social media from her official school board Facebook account.

“A few days ago, I made a cruel and flippant comment from my personal Facebook account on a friend’s post regarding the death of Hulk Hogan,” she wrote. “I deeply regret making that comment and have since removed it. I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone, regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment.”

Rockwell also apologized to the families and staff under her in Alachua County.

“I want to assure all of you that the best interests of our children and our public schools are at the center of everything I do as a board member,” she said. “I hope I have shown that by my record of advocacy for children, families, and staff members throughout Alachua County. Again, I apologize for the hurt and distrust I have caused with my insensitive comment. I will continue to do the hard work of putting our children and schools first. I hope that I can earn back your trust.”

While Hulk Hogan remained apolitical throughout most of his career, he strongly endorsed President Trump during the 2024 election, citing the assassination attempt just days before.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” Hogan said at the RNC. “But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.”

“I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I’m proud to support my hero as the next president of the United States,” Hogan added.

