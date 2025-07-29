Ex-NBA Player Marcus Morris Accused of Stealing $265K From Two Las Vegas Casinos

Ex-NBA star Marcus Morris is being accused of ripping off two Las Vegas casinos for $265,000, prosecutors say.

According to TMZ, Morris is accused of passing off $115,000 in bad checks at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in 2024, and never made the checks good.

He is accused of perpetrating a similar scam that same year at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, passing $150,000 in bad checks.

Both casinos opened separate cases with the Las Vegas police, and warrants were issued in both cases.

Morris was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Sunday on the charges and currently sits in jail in the Sunshine State awaiting extradition orders to Nevada.

A Florida judge refused to release him and said he would only release him into the hands of the authorities of the state of Nevada.

Morris’ agent, Yony Noy, is calling the whole thing “absolute insanity.”

He has not played for the Cavs since 2024.

Morris was chosen by the Houston Rockets in 2011 with their 14th overall pick in the NBA draft, but only played two seasons with them. He has been through quite a few teams since then, playing for the Suns, the Pistons, the Celtics, the Knicks, the Clippers, and the 76ers, before signing with the Cavs.

He previously played for the University of Kansas, where he was named the 2010–11 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

